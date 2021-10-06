Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: iPhone 11 Pro Max 256Gb Green + Apple Care to August 22
Checking interest now as I expect my new 13 to arrive in the next few days!

 

Phone is in great condition. Under the right light there are a few light marks on the front screen, but no deep scratches and these are invisible with the screen protector applied.

 

No drops, dings, cracks or marks on the back.

 

Bought from 2Degrees and is 13 months old. Has Apple Care+ valid up until 4th August 2022, so you can buy with confidence!

 

Comes with original box etc.

 

Looking for $1100 or nearest sensible offer!

 

Based in West AKL but happy to ship at buyers risk and cost.

 

Cheers




***Currently on hold as the promised stock for my new phone no longer exists, so it will be 3 weeks+ before it arrives!***

 

 

 

Still looking to sell after this time.




