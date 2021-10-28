Something similar to this:
Anyone have one lying around in their spare server parts pile?
Something similar to this:
Anyone have one lying around in their spare server parts pile?
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
I think I've got one of those brand new in a box. If you're in Auckland you can have it for free.
PANiCnz:
I think I've got one of those brand new in a box. If you're in Auckland you can have it for free.
I'm in Wellington, but more than happy to pay the postage.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Im also on the lookout for one of these (socket 2011 but I believe same as socket 1356) - based in Auckland. Needs to fit 2u case so something low profile.
Zeon:
Im also on the lookout for one of these (socket 2011 but I believe same as socket 1356) - based in Auckland. Needs to fit 2u case so something low profile.
The dimensions are the same, but the screws are a different size/thread. A 1366 heatstink wont fit 2011 unless you change the screws.
*bump*
@panicnz did you ever figure out if you had one floating around?
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.