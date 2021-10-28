Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTD: Socket 1356 / 1366 CPU Cooler
Lias

#290230 28-Oct-2021 20:35
Something similar to this:

 

 

Anyone have one lying around in their spare server parts pile?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

PANiCnz
  #2803219 29-Oct-2021 07:45
I think I've got one of those brand new in a box. If you're in Auckland you can have it for free.

Lias

  #2803227 29-Oct-2021 08:02
PANiCnz:

 

I think I've got one of those brand new in a box. If you're in Auckland you can have it for free.

 

 

I'm in Wellington, but more than happy to pay the postage.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Zeon
  #2803301 29-Oct-2021 09:33
Im also on the lookout for one of these (socket 2011 but I believe same as socket 1356) - based in Auckland. Needs to fit 2u case so something low profile.




Speedtest 2019-10-14



PANiCnz
  #2803437 29-Oct-2021 11:42
Zeon:

 

Im also on the lookout for one of these (socket 2011 but I believe same as socket 1356) - based in Auckland. Needs to fit 2u case so something low profile.

 

 

The dimensions are the same, but the screws are a different size/thread. A 1366 heatstink wont fit 2011 unless you change the screws. 

Lias

  #2829802 10-Dec-2021 09:33
*bump*

 

@panicnz did you ever figure out if you had one floating around?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

