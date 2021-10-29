Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Audioengine 2 Speakers & Audioengine D1 DAC/Headphone Amp
lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#290257 29-Oct-2021 22:51
Send private message

For sale are a couple of Audio items I've upgraded and no longer need.

 

First is a pair of Audioengine 2 speakers in white - $130

 

In relatively good condition includes two speaker stands and all cables needed for the speakers to work, please note these are not the USB/bluetooth version and can only work via RCA or 3.5mm jack.

 

Prefer pick up in Auckland Central, or can ship at buyer's cost and risk (original packaging isn't included and the best I can do is bubblewrapped in a box).

 

Photos below:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/#0l5BhT09ZVg4Z6GKCheykq7Kg

 

 

 

Second is an Audioengine D1 USB DAC/Headphone Amp - $140

 

Work fine and in good condition, comes with USB cable to connect to PC. Can also support Optical audio

 

Was used mainly with beyerdynamic DT 770's and Sennheiser HD 58x (with the above speakers also plugged in via RCA)

 

Again pick up in Auckland central and can ship at buyer's cost and risk (original packaging is included)

 

Photos below:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0JWu5pxZ3r43qfGexrUUmuegQ    

 

 

 

If you're interested I can sell the two items together for $250 they work great together and can allow headphones to be easily plugged in when not using the speakers.   Message me if you're interested
Thanks!

 

 

lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2804295 30-Oct-2021 14:06
Send private message

Speakers have been sold pending payment.

 

DAC/amp is still available thanks.

phrozenpenguin
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2804582 31-Oct-2021 11:00
Send private message

If the speaker deal falls through please let us know, thanks.

ARIKIP
169 posts

Master Geek


  #2805198 1-Nov-2021 11:31
Send private message

Hi i have PMd re: the Audioengine DAC. Cheers.



lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2805648 1-Nov-2021 18:01
Send private message

phrozenpenguin:

If the speaker deal falls through please let us know, thanks.



Hey there, these have been sold and payment received from the buyer. Thanks for your interest.

lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2805652 1-Nov-2021 18:01
Send private message

ARIKIP:

Hi i have PMd re: the Audioengine DAC. Cheers.



Thanks mate have replied to you.

lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2810822 10-Nov-2021 20:32
Send private message

DAC sold pending payment / pickup.

lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2811294 11-Nov-2021 22:52
Send private message

Both sold

