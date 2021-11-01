Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ashtonaut

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290291 1-Nov-2021 15:43
Looking for a USG (not Pro version) and a Cloud Key. Anyone upgraded to the newer Unifi kit and have one or both lying around?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
dimsim
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805544 1-Nov-2021 16:01
I've got a UC-CK.

 

$60 incl shipping if interested.

 

 

 

 

 

ashtonaut

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2805556 1-Nov-2021 16:15
Thanks. Is this the newer version with USB-C power, or the older one with Micro-USB?

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2805564 1-Nov-2021 16:26
Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.



ashtonaut

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2805578 1-Nov-2021 17:03
josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.


PM sent, cheers

ashtonaut

480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2806317 2-Nov-2021 16:42
josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.

 

All sorted now, many thanks to @josephhinvest 👍

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2806385 2-Nov-2021 20:22
ashtonaut:

josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.


All sorted now, many thanks to @josephhinvest 👍



All good! Thank you.

dimsim
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806582 3-Nov-2021 09:49
dimsim:

 

I've got a UC-CK.

 

$60 incl shipping if interested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloudkey Sold

