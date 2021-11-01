I've got a UC-CK.
$60 incl shipping if interested.
josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.
josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.
All sorted now, many thanks to @josephhinvest 👍
ashtonaut:josephhinvest: Ooh yes I have a USG and a cloud key (micro usb I think, I used PoE).
Happy to let them go for a steal.
All sorted now, many thanks to @josephhinvest 👍
dimsim:
I've got a UC-CK.
$60 incl shipping if interested.
Cloudkey Sold