FS: Logitech Ultrathin Bluetooth Keyboard
eracode

6375 posts

#290305 2-Nov-2021 11:18
In good condition, with original Micro USB charging cable. $20 incl postage. 

 

This was designed to work with earlier models of iPad, which clipped magnetically to a hinge on the side of the keyboard - and the keyboard became a cover matching the iPad. When using the keyboard, the iPad fitted upright into a slot just above the keys.

 

Current iPads don’t seem to slot in like this - neither my 2018 iPad Pro nor Mrs Code’s 2020 iPad Air 4 clip in. However devices don't need to be clipped in and it will work with any device that has Bluetooth.

 

Works fine - have just checked it with iPad and MacBook Pro. One charge of the built-in battery lasts for 1-2 months - only sips at the battery when a key is pressed.

 

https://www.slashgear.com/logitech-ultrathin-keyboard-cover-for-ipad-review-23224083/

 

Will leave it here for a couple of days then over to TM.

 

 




eracode

6375 posts

  #2807145 4-Nov-2021 07:22
Any interest at $10 incl postage? I don't really want to go to TM and I don't really want to just chuck it out.




phrozenpenguin
668 posts

  #2807780 4-Nov-2021 22:21
I would take it, assuming it could connect to a Samsung TV via bluetooth?

Delphinus
594 posts

  #2807791 4-Nov-2021 23:47
I'll take it for my ipad.



eracode

6375 posts

  #2807799 5-Nov-2021 03:30
Delphinus:

 

I'll take it for my ipad.

 

 

PM sent.




eracode

6375 posts

  #2807800 5-Nov-2021 03:32
phrozenpenguin:

 

I would take it, assuming it could connect to a Samsung TV via bluetooth?

 

 

Yes it will connect to a TV that has Bluetooth - but it now looks like it’s sold.




eracode

6375 posts

  #2808312 6-Nov-2021 08:45
eracode:

 

Delphinus:

 

I'll take it for my ipad.

 

 

PM sent.

 

 

@Delphinus Would be good if you could read my PM and respond.




Delphinus
594 posts

  #2808429 6-Nov-2021 11:00
Done. Sorry wasn't near geekzone for a few days.

