In good condition, with original Micro USB charging cable. $20 incl postage.

This was designed to work with earlier models of iPad, which clipped magnetically to a hinge on the side of the keyboard - and the keyboard became a cover matching the iPad. When using the keyboard, the iPad fitted upright into a slot just above the keys.

Current iPads don’t seem to slot in like this - neither my 2018 iPad Pro nor Mrs Code’s 2020 iPad Air 4 clip in. However devices don't need to be clipped in and it will work with any device that has Bluetooth.

Works fine - have just checked it with iPad and MacBook Pro. One charge of the built-in battery lasts for 1-2 months - only sips at the battery when a key is pressed.

https://www.slashgear.com/logitech-ultrathin-keyboard-cover-for-ipad-review-23224083/

Will leave it here for a couple of days then over to TM.