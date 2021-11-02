Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kopkiwi

2552 posts

Uber Geek


#290309 2-Nov-2021 13:13
Purchased in February, original box and receipt.

 

 

 

$300 pickup Chch or negotiated shipping for rest of NZ.

gehenna
7366 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806168 2-Nov-2021 14:40
Great keyboard if anyone is wondering, same one I use and it's super nice to type on.

Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2806176 2-Nov-2021 14:45
What switches does this have?  I see there are 3 different types on the G915




Kopkiwi

2552 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806179 2-Nov-2021 14:54
Andib:

 

What switches does this have?  I see there are 3 different types on the G915

 

 

 

 

Linear



brownie112
428 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806283 2-Nov-2021 15:02
I had tactile but exchanged it for linear as tactile was too loud to share office with mrs. Linear has the right amount of travel in my opinion and super nice to type on for extended periods of times. I use it for office use as well. 

Huntakillaz
185 posts

Master Geek


  #2806422 2-Nov-2021 21:58
They go for $300 during sales all the time

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?pu=5202745

Kopkiwi

2552 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806426 2-Nov-2021 22:03
Happy to do $250

Kopkiwi

2552 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806670 3-Nov-2021 12:27
Sold

