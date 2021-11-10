lemonwedges808

Parting out my old computer and selling the remaining parts. They are listed below:

- Crucial Ballistix 2x8GB 3200MHZ Memory - $100

Photos:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0r7RoMoJ4PnpUIjRrMFwFWg9g

- Cooler Master NR200 ITX Case - $100 ITX case which can fit up to 3 slot GPU. Prefer pickup for this but can get shipping quote if requested

Photos:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0xE6fkqJeuQQJkGVHiv8br0ZA

- 2 x Noctua NH-F12 Industrical PPC2000 case fans - $25 Each

Photos:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0ezv1AGU4PaZcejSbP8z0Gf5g

- 2 x Noctua NH-F12 Chromax Black case fans - $25 each (please note one of these fans is missing red rubber corner mounts all other colours are included)

Photos:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/05w5gVFTm0-zaY40KORZJYvGw

- Noctua NA-FK1 Redux - $25 - Second fan kit for NH-U12s/U12 Redux. I was just using this as an extra case fan comes with 2 x unused low noise adapters and PWM Y Splitter as well as fan clips for U12s/U12

Photos:

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0-awQArCSTK4SavwNBj0oU_ww Prefer contactless pickup for all items from central Auckland, but can ship at buyer's cost and risk (will get shipping quotes as required). Can also drop off in Auckland.