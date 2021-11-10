Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Various PC Parts
lemonwedges808

#290426 10-Nov-2021 20:26
Parting out my old computer and selling the remaining parts. They are listed below:

 

 

 

- Crucial Ballistix 2x8GB 3200MHZ Memory - $100

 

Photos: 

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0r7RoMoJ4PnpUIjRrMFwFWg9g 

 

 

 

- Cooler Master NR200 ITX Case - $100 ITX case which can fit up to 3 slot GPU. Prefer pickup for this but can get shipping quote if requested

 

Photos:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0xE6fkqJeuQQJkGVHiv8br0ZA 

 

 

 

- 2 x Noctua NH-F12 Industrical PPC2000 case fans - $25 Each

 

Photos:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0ezv1AGU4PaZcejSbP8z0Gf5g 

 

 

 

- 2 x Noctua NH-F12 Chromax Black case fans - $25 each (please note one of these fans is missing red rubber corner mounts all other colours are included)

 

Photos:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/05w5gVFTm0-zaY40KORZJYvGw 

 

 

 

- Noctua NA-FK1 Redux - $25 - Second fan kit for NH-U12s/U12 Redux. I was just using this as an extra case fan comes with 2 x unused low noise adapters and PWM Y Splitter as well as fan clips for U12s/U12

 

Photos:

 

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0-awQArCSTK4SavwNBj0oU_ww     Prefer contactless pickup for all items from central Auckland, but can ship at buyer's cost and risk (will get shipping quotes as required). Can also drop off in Auckland.

Create new topic
LostBoyNZ
  #2810828 10-Nov-2021 21:15
PM sent regarding the 2 x Noctua NH-F12 Industrical PPC2000 case fans

xkicken
  #2810889 10-Nov-2021 21:36
does the ram work with a ryzen first gen cpu

 

 

lemonwedges808

  #2810895 10-Nov-2021 21:47
xkicken:

 

does the ram work with a ryzen first gen cpu

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hey there it should do but it might not run at the max rated speed of 3200mhz. I ran it with a Ryzen 5 2600 and then later with a Ryzen 5 5600x when I upgraded my CPU. Both were able to run it at it's rated speed fine.



lemonwedges808

  #2810967 11-Nov-2021 08:31
RAM sold pending payment

lemonwedges808

  #2811076 11-Nov-2021 12:58
Noctua F12 Industrial Fans sold.

cddt
  #2811446 12-Nov-2021 09:15
xkicken:

 

does the ram work with a ryzen first gen cpu

 

 

 

 

FYI in my first gen Ryzen system I was only able to get my RAM to run at the rated speed (3200) after updating my mobo BIOS. With the original BIOS the mobo came with I couldn't get it past 2933.

lemonwedges808

  #2814909 17-Nov-2021 21:24
RAM Sold

