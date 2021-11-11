Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Intel NUC
lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#290442 11-Nov-2021 23:02
Anyone selling an intel nuc?

 

 

 

Happy with i3 or better and prefer to have nvme m.2 slot. Budget is flexible but preferably around $200-$300

 

 

 

Thanks!

Shindig
1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2811462 12-Nov-2021 09:41
I have a Intel D33217GKE, the kit model number is DC3217IYE   , running Windows 10 and HyperV, which you can have. 

 

 

 

Intel NUC Kit DC3217IYE Product Specifications

 

Here is the specs from the Intel support page

 

 

 

 

 

Its been a solid little bit of kit. $275?

 

I'm in Auckland and we can meet somewhere this afternoon if you wish

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 






openmedia
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2811544 12-Nov-2021 12:57
If the OP doesn't take it I'd be interested.






lemonwedges808

59 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2811546 12-Nov-2021 12:59
openmedia:

If the OP doesn't take it I'd be interested.



Hey mate, you can take that one! I’ve just purchased one off FB marketplace.

Thanks



openmedia
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2811593 12-Nov-2021 14:26
Just checked the model and it is older than the unit I was hoping to replace. I'll have a look on Trade Me.






Shindig
1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2812029 13-Nov-2021 07:28
All good!






