lemonwedges808

Anyone selling an intel nuc?
Happy with i3 or better and prefer to have nvme m.2 slot. Budget is flexible but preferably around $200-$300
Thanks!
I have a Intel D33217GKE, the kit model number is DC3217IYE , running Windows 10 and HyperV, which you can have.
Intel NUC Kit DC3217IYE Product Specifications
Here is the specs from the Intel support page
Its been a solid little bit of kit. $275?
I'm in Auckland and we can meet somewhere this afternoon if you wish
openmedia:
If the OP doesn't take it I'd be interested.
Just checked the model and it is older than the unit I was hoping to replace. I'll have a look on Trade Me.
All good!
