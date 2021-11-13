Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: LG C8 OLED 4K Smart TV 55"
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#290458 13-Nov-2021 07:39
Send private message

In excellent, as-new condition. From two-person home, no children so no Vegemite fingerprints. It was our secondary TV so has had little use. $1,600.

 

It has been wall-mounted from new  - the two components of the optional stand are still in their original LG wrapping. Has been put into full LG carton with protective moulded polystyrene etc - so it is easy and safe to transport.

 

Complete with all original documentation, adapters, stand screws and Magic Remote.

 

Pickup from Mairangi Bay, Auckland North Shore. I would be happy to deliver it within a 20k radius.

 

Please PM me if interested.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2812541 14-Nov-2021 11:31
Send private message

Any interest at $1,500?

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tamim83
5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2812547 14-Nov-2021 11:47
Send private message

Any chance of Photos etc? How many hours used? Any burn in Image retention issues? Reason for sale

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2812561 14-Nov-2021 12:38
Send private message

Difficult to know hours used. It's three years old, average a few hours per day? No burn-in/image retention - image is perfect. Selling because we upgraded both the TV and the sound system in that room.

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



tamim83
5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2812571 14-Nov-2021 12:55
Send private message

Thanks for that. You can check the hours used by settings, General, About this TV then TV information. That little window will say how many hours used. Looks like this one does not have a HDMI 2.1 like the C1 does. I was hoping that would be the case. Happy to pay for a grand but not more as will be only using this for bedroom and cannot be used for PS5 Xbox Series X etc.

stocksp
637 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812576 14-Nov-2021 13:05
Send private message

I use my Lg oled for PS5 and Xbox every day.  I've had it for about three years and absolutely no issues with burn in or anything.  Great tvs. 

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2812589 14-Nov-2021 13:35
Send private message

stocksp:

 

I use my Lg oled for PS5 and Xbox every day.  I've had it for about three years and absolutely no issues with burn in or anything.  Great tvs. 

 

 

Yes, thanks, of course a C8 can be used with all games on PS5 and Xbox Series X - just not with the features in some games that use HDMI 2.1.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2812680 14-Nov-2021 16:37
Send private message

Sold.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

