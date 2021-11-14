Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
waikariboy

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#290476 14-Nov-2021 14:48
I dont know what model this is, got I many years ago. Needs hard drive replaced and has nvme m.2 slot added (no nvme drive). I think 4GB memory. Anyone want it. Ill also post it for free. last time I used no issues. Model number is A1347




Balm its gone!

Create new topic

epr

epr
247 posts

Master Geek


  #2812657 14-Nov-2021 14:54
You keen on sending it to Christchurch?

hhan
114 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2812665 14-Nov-2021 15:32
DM'ed

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2812670 14-Nov-2021 15:48
Probably gone but il take it if any others fall through, based in porirua Wellington




neb

neb
6609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812700 14-Nov-2021 17:16
Put me next in line, it'd be useful for development work.

ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2812770 14-Nov-2021 19:11
waikariboy: I dont know what model this is, ... Model number is A1347

 

FYI

 

     

  https://support.apple.com/en-nz/HT201894
  https://everymac.com/ultimate-mac-lookup/?search_keywords=a1347

 

 




waikariboy

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2813505 15-Nov-2021 20:19
Gone.




