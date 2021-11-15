Hi everyone,

I have D-Link DIR-882 (https://www.dlink.com.au/home-solutions/DIR-882_AC2600_MU-MIMO_Wi-Fi_Router)

It's a great little router that now is gathering dust after I have upgraded. (I will give it a thorough clean though 😅)

It has Open-WRT installed and works fine as a standalone router or plugged into your ISP-issued router (with or without bridged mode).

I can also remove Open-WRT and roll it back to the default D-Link software as well.

Looking for $90 ONO

Pick-Up is in East Auckland (Cockle Bay Area) or I can ship it at buyers' expense ($6-7 NZD nationwide tracked nzpost).

Thanks!