Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Sonos Beam Gen 1 White
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
5955 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#290505 16-Nov-2021 09:33
Send private message quote this post

In excellent, as-new condition. From two-adult family and never been in direct sun.

 

It has been wall-mounted from new (wall mount not included). In original box with protective packing. Brand-new, white Sonos HDMI and power cables, HDMI/Optical adapter and all original documentation.

 

Price $450 incl postage/courier  - fully insured and tracked. (The included postage cost is $35). Gen 1 is still being sold and is $749.

 

Purchased three years ago and selling because we have updated our sound system.

 

Please PM me if interested.

 

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
5955 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2814160 17-Nov-2021 07:38
Send private message quote this post

Sonos has just announced an update to its system, coming today, that will add DTS surround sound support to many of its speakers, including this Beam.

 

https://www.engadget.com/sonos-s2-dts-surround-sound-support-spatial-audio-arc-beam-playbase-163559366.html

 

https://www.techhive.com/article/3640546/sonos-arc-and-beam-get-dts-support.html

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
5955 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2815547 19-Nov-2021 08:55
Send private message quote this post

Shamelessly bumping this - and here's a video review on Beam by independent, Singapore-based Sonos guru, Peter Pee. He did this review after Sonos Arc had been announced last year but before it was on sale.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Waej46MIaaU

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
5955 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2815780 19-Nov-2021 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Sold.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


Senecio
1326 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2819910 26-Nov-2021 18:02
Send private message quote this post

Cheers @eracode.

 

 

 

Received in as new condition setup and sounding great.  Enjoy your new system.

 

 

 

Ryan

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
5955 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2819912 26-Nov-2021 18:16
Send private message quote this post

Thanks - hope you enjoy your new soundbar too. Pleasure doing business with you.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News »

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22

Jabra Presents True Wireless Innovations at CES 2022
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:13

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 