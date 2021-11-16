I have one which is currently surplus to requirements. Was used at home as a host for a bunch of virtual machines under Proxmox and worked a treat. It still has the original rear plastic trim, PCIe slot cover, stand & power supply. Some PCs are missing some/all of these items.

It originally came with 4GB DDR3 RAM & 16GB M.2 SATA SSD.

I upped the RAM to 16GB, and installed a 256GB M.2 SSD and a 500GB mSATA SSD. This particular model has slots for both M.2 and mSATA drives, whereas some only had the M.2 slot.



Not sure how much to ask, $120 in original trim, or $200 including 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD?



Where abouts are you based? I'm in Palmy.



Please note the M.2 SSD isn't installed in these pics.