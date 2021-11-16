Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB : HP T620 Plus thin client
TommySharp

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#290506 16-Nov-2021 10:02
Send private message

I'm trying to find a HP T620 Plus thin client, the one that has room for a pcie card. Anyone got on they no longer need?

Mehrts
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813782 16-Nov-2021 10:44
Send private message

I have one which is currently surplus to requirements. Was used at home as a host for a bunch of virtual machines under Proxmox and worked a treat. It still has the original rear plastic trim, PCIe slot cover, stand & power supply. Some PCs are missing some/all of these items.

 

It originally came with 4GB DDR3 RAM & 16GB M.2 SATA SSD.
I upped the RAM to 16GB, and installed a 256GB M.2 SSD and a 500GB mSATA SSD. This particular model has slots for both M.2 and mSATA drives, whereas some only had the M.2 slot.

Not sure how much to ask, $120 in original trim, or $200 including 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD?

Where abouts are you based? I'm in Palmy.

Please note the M.2 SSD isn't installed in these pics.

 

TommySharp

47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2813813 16-Nov-2021 11:59
Send private message

Awesome, $200 seems fair to me...

 

Do you know if it's the dual or quad core?

 

I'm based in Auckland so would have to arrange courier unfortunately...

Mehrts
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814244 17-Nov-2021 08:58
Send private message

Hi, apologies for the delay.

 

This is a quad core. As far as I'm aware, only the non-plus models had the dual core.

 

Flick me a PM with your address etc, and I can get a cost for freight sorted out.

 
 
 
 


dt

dt
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814301 17-Nov-2021 09:52
Send private message

great little thinclients these are - I ran one with a dual port intel nic in the expansion slot and ran pfsense on it

 

$200 is a score with the extra ram and m.2 ! 

Mehrts
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814380 17-Nov-2021 10:47
Send private message

Yea these are great, very versatile & they use next to no power. I measured the idle power at around 15w, which was perfect for 24/7 duties. I had a quad port NIC installed, and also used it for pfSense, but in a VM. Worked perfectly!

