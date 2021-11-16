I'm trying to find a HP T620 Plus thin client, the one that has room for a pcie card. Anyone got on they no longer need?
I have one which is currently surplus to requirements. Was used at home as a host for a bunch of virtual machines under Proxmox and worked a treat. It still has the original rear plastic trim, PCIe slot cover, stand & power supply. Some PCs are missing some/all of these items.
It originally came with 4GB DDR3 RAM & 16GB M.2 SATA SSD.
I upped the RAM to 16GB, and installed a 256GB M.2 SSD and a 500GB mSATA SSD. This particular model has slots for both M.2 and mSATA drives, whereas some only had the M.2 slot.
Not sure how much to ask, $120 in original trim, or $200 including 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD?
Where abouts are you based? I'm in Palmy.
Please note the M.2 SSD isn't installed in these pics.
Awesome, $200 seems fair to me...
Do you know if it's the dual or quad core?
I'm based in Auckland so would have to arrange courier unfortunately...
Hi, apologies for the delay.
This is a quad core. As far as I'm aware, only the non-plus models had the dual core.
Flick me a PM with your address etc, and I can get a cost for freight sorted out.
great little thinclients these are - I ran one with a dual port intel nic in the expansion slot and ran pfsense on it
$200 is a score with the extra ram and m.2 !
Yea these are great, very versatile & they use next to no power. I measured the idle power at around 15w, which was perfect for 24/7 duties. I had a quad port NIC installed, and also used it for pfSense, but in a VM. Worked perfectly!