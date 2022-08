phrozenpenguin: Appreciate this isn't exactly what you asked for, but wanted to check you knew the current iPad Air can use the Apple Pencil 2 and also be a second screen. A much cheaper option, and (apart from the size options) not much difference if you don't need Lidar or ProMotion of the Pro.

Thank you that's super helpful, I'd already been googling Ipad air 12" prior to posting this WTB listing, as I don't need the 120hz refresh rate and any other "pro" features.

However, I'm concerned that 10.9" screen isn't that good for productivity in my workflow as I'll be only copying and reading text so I believe something close to the current 13" screen will be best. I attempted to use my Samsung Tab6 as a separate monitor for the macbook air, and it kind of worked, but resolution was off and functionality was super laggy, and it was a bit small.