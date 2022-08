From my experience ...

With most low end Tablet (or phone) , Pretty much forget about Android updates , more or less. You may get a few, may get none.

Even Samsung wont allways give 2 years of updates on the cheaper gear : Ive had several Samsung (Tabs & Phones) with no updates .

Add to that, its often an old version of android when you buy it, so its been pretty much abandoned by the manufacturer allready .

Different story with the high end gear , that should have better update support .

Aliexpress : you take you a big risk . I know of guys Ali bought tablets ALL failing within a year . A bigger risk with the lesser known brands .

I have bough direct from China , it was a known brand (Lenovo) but I accepted the risk of losing all my money . Zero issues with it

It really comes down to how much you want to spend . All the cheapies will have slower CPU's and lower quality screens .

Im happy with my Cheapy Huawei 10" . I use it most days , does the job OK . About $150 cheaper than similar speced Brands .



:-)