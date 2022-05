Hi,

I have a near new kit in original box, including headset, controllers, lighthouses and all required cables for sale.

the kit has been used for about a year, but is immaculate.

BONUS: all mains plug adapters included to suit NZ, 2 x clamps to attach lighthouses to curtain rods etc, HalfLife Alyx and associated steam account, dvd with game backup, so you wont even have to download it.

Shipping is to be arranged with buyer, as i don't know where it's going :)

$1900