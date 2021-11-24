Before going via trade me or simular. On the hunt for a surface type cover (4/5) Any colour, best condition possible. Based in Auckland.
Cheers Lee
Not sure exactly what you mean by (4/5) but I think I have a cover from a Surface 1796 (5th gen)
Sorry just to refine ... Looking for a type cover for a 1866 model.
Have a grey/black one here for a Surface Pro 4 1724 - do you know if that would fit?
looks like it should ?!?! connectors and bumps all in the right place :-D. what would you like for the unit ?
I think those covers were the same for the SP 4,5 & 6 from memory? Not 100% on that.
It's in reasonable condition. Couple of marks on the back of the cover. Can't actually test it as the Surface it was being used with has died, but I'm pretty sure it was working normally. Not really sure what they are worth second hand - does $70 incl freight sound fair?