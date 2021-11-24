Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#290642 24-Nov-2021 21:50
Before going via trade me or simular. On the hunt for a surface type cover (4/5) Any colour, best condition possible. Based in Auckland.

Cheers Lee

  #2818901 24-Nov-2021 22:48
Not sure exactly what you mean by (4/5) but I think I have a cover from a Surface 1796 (5th gen)

  #2819685 26-Nov-2021 11:57
Sorry just to refine ... Looking for a type cover for a 1866 model.

  #2819698 26-Nov-2021 12:21
Have a grey/black one here for a Surface Pro 4 1724 - do you know if that would fit?

 

 

 

 



  #2819825 26-Nov-2021 14:31
looks like it should ?!?! connectors and bumps all in the right place :-D. what would you like for the unit ?

  #2819827 26-Nov-2021 14:41
I think those covers were the same for the SP 4,5 & 6 from memory? Not 100% on that.

 

 

 

It's in reasonable condition. Couple of marks on the back of the cover. Can't actually test it as the Surface it was being used with has died, but I'm pretty sure it was working normally. Not really sure what they are worth second hand - does $70 incl freight sound fair?

 

 

 

