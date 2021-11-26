I have a Withings Scanwatch (black, 42 mm) that will be available (likely) the week of Monday 6 December. I have just bought the Withings Horizon (the same Scanwatch on a diver style) and it should be here by next week (if DHL works as planned).

I got it from Amazon AU when they opened up sale to NZ but you can not get it this way as it is no longer available for shipping here from Australia.

Asking $250 for it. Relatively new (only a couple of months old).

Also, if you want a Withings Move ECG (black) instead, I have one that is ready to go - that one is $100.