[EOI] Withings Scanwatch
#290663 26-Nov-2021 09:53
I have a Withings Scanwatch (black, 42 mm) that will be available (likely) the week of Monday 6 December. I have just bought the Withings Horizon (the same Scanwatch on a diver style) and it should be here by next week (if DHL works as planned).

 

I got it from Amazon AU when they opened up sale to NZ but you can not get it this way as it is no longer available for shipping here from Australia. 

 

Asking $250 for it. Relatively new (only a couple of months old).

 

 

 

Also, if you want a Withings Move ECG (black) instead, I have one that is ready to go - that one is $100.




  #2819691 26-Nov-2021 12:05
Interested. Just discussing with SO and deciding if I need to spend the money atm...

  #2821249 29-Nov-2021 21:07
Someone asked me via PM for photos. I have been using the Scanwatch with a Hirsch strap (brown nubuck). The original strap is unused as per photos:

 

 




  #2821260 29-Nov-2021 21:30
Sold.

 

The Withings Move ECG is still available. 




