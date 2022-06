Hi

Up for sale are:

2x Unifi CK (gen1) with either a Kingston 8Gb HC micro SD card or UDinfo 8Gb HC micro SD card - $50 each

1x EdgeRouter X 5 port switch - $60

1x Tenda TEG1024D switch - $75 (dust will be removed!)

No pictures for these yet

2x Unifi Flex Mini 5 port poe powered switch - $60 each (as new)

2x Unifi AP Pro (not AC model) - $25 each

1x Unifi AP LR (not AC model) - $25

buyers are welcome to collect from Auckland, Cockle Bay or pay for postage

Cheers