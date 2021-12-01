Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and WantedFree Samsung 46" LED needing PSU repair - west Auckland pickup
Dynamic

ID Verified
Trusted
#290744 1-Dec-2021 12:30
I was given a Samsung UA46D7000 46" FullHD LED TV to put in my electronic recycling pile.  It's in good cosmetic condition and comes with remote.  The symptoms described to me is that it turns on but will not stay on.  I understand this is common with Samsung TVs and a couple of dollars worth of capacitors need to be replaced.  It's been a rumpus room TV so usage has been light.  Note it has no stand or feet included, as it was wall mounted.  Wall mount not included.

 

If someone would like to collect this from just off Lincoln Road, west Auckland, they are welcome to have a go at repairing it.  If you don't have any luck, drop it to an electronic recyclers or drop it back to me.

 

On Friday afternoon it will be moved from the back seat of my car to the recycling cage where it is likely to get scratched.  If you are keen but can't collect before the weekend, let me know and I'll put it somewhere safe.

 

User manual confirms it has a digital tuner: https://downloadcenter.samsung.com/content/EM/201105/20110518090122074/BN68-03440A-00Eng-0221.pdf 




Andib
ID Verified
  #2822519 1-Dec-2021 12:38
Sent you a PM.




Dynamic

ID Verified
Trusted
  #2822524 1-Dec-2021 12:44
Thank you, @Andib.  Hopefully its an easy fix. :)




