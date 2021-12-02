Huawei P20 Pro (128 GB / 6GB) in overall very good condition. The battery has just been replaced, so the phone is functioning as new.

I've always kept it in a case, so the body of the phone is basically pristine.

Unfortunately when I first got the P20 I got a single scratch on the screen within the first month. Luckily most of the time it's not noticeable and it has no impact on functionality. This is the only sign of wear.

Comes with:

Original box and packaging

Charger and cable

Stock case (unused)

SIM ejection pin (unused)

Earphones (unused)

Price: $470 ono