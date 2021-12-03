Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Pixel 5 - Black
#290773 3-Dec-2021 11:28
I have a pixel 5 with box and accessories and always on a skin from dbrand and screen protector. 

 

It is in excellent condition. I have a case or two and also have new dbrand skin and will include it when sending the phone.

 

 

 

I have upgraded to pixel 6 now and will miss this (i really like the size of the 5). 

 

I was intending to keep my 5 as backup but I got given a small android from work and this can go. 

 

 

 

Bought from JBHifi in australia and will include the receipt, but not sure how useful it would be as they do not accept it here. 

 

Pick up is fine or I can ship at my own expense nationwide with tracked courier. 

 

 

 

Looking for $850. 

  #2830007 10-Dec-2021 15:22
DM sent 

  #2830576 12-Dec-2021 10:51
Sold

