Mode: TL-SG2210P
Managed switch with 8 ports PoE up to 53W total.
2x SFP ports with 2x Gigabit Ethernet SFP modules included.
The SFP modules are gigabit only so won't run at 100/10Mb.
I've been using this in my office for a couple of years and it's been great.
Works great with Unifi VLANs.
Ran my network and powered phone, Unifi AP and outdoor camera.
Had a need to upgrade the Unifi switch in the house so have moved that switch to my office and this one is no longer needed.
Back in it's original box.
$150 plus shipping. (Est shipping $15-$20 depending on location in NZ)