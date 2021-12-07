Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Smart PoE Switch
CYaBro

3789 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#290816 7-Dec-2021 12:00
Send private message

Mode: TL-SG2210P

 

Managed switch with 8 ports PoE up to 53W total.
2x SFP ports with 2x Gigabit Ethernet SFP modules included.
The SFP modules are gigabit only so won't run at 100/10Mb.

 

I've been using this in my office for a couple of years and it's been great.
Works great with Unifi VLANs.
Ran my network and powered phone, Unifi AP and outdoor camera.

 

Had a need to upgrade the Unifi switch in the house so have moved that switch to my office and this one is no longer needed.
Back in it's original box.

 

$150 plus shipping. (Est shipping $15-$20 depending on location in NZ)

 

 

 

 

CYaBro

3789 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2830817 12-Dec-2021 16:00
Send private message

Bump before going on trademe.

