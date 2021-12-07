Mode: TL-SG2210P

Managed switch with 8 ports PoE up to 53W total.

2x SFP ports with 2x Gigabit Ethernet SFP modules included.

The SFP modules are gigabit only so won't run at 100/10Mb.

I've been using this in my office for a couple of years and it's been great.

Works great with Unifi VLANs.

Ran my network and powered phone, Unifi AP and outdoor camera.

Had a need to upgrade the Unifi switch in the house so have moved that switch to my office and this one is no longer needed.

Back in it's original box.

$150 plus shipping. (Est shipping $15-$20 depending on location in NZ)