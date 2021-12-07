Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWtb: Wii or Wii u
33coupe

886 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290824 7-Dec-2021 15:56
Send private message

I was just wondering if anyone has a Wii or Wii U they are thinking of selling our have collecting dust somewhere.

I haven't played one in several years so it might not be as good as I remember, but might be a good family game / Xmas present etc.

Would be a bonus f you had the sports games, Mario kart, steering wheels etc.

The Wii U must have passed me by, didn't know much about it, but being backward compatible with the Old Wii games / controllers and better resolution would be good (planning to have it on a projector, so am a bit concerned about the lower resolution on the original Wii)

I'm based in Christchurch but would pay for shipping etc.

Cheers

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2826060 7-Dec-2021 16:35
Send private message

Just a quick note, if you do get a Wii - you can mod it to add a native HDMI output. The standard connector I don't think can take digital signals. Most games are 480p anyway.....




Speedtest 2019-10-14

pih

pih
391 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2826063 7-Dec-2021 16:41
Send private message

My kids still play on the Wii occasionally. Definitely good fun.

Goosey
2190 posts

Uber Geek


  #2826131 7-Dec-2021 17:22
Send private message

How much are you willing to pay?
im currently care taking one for a family member….they might be tempted to sell.

 

- we haven’t touched it in almost two years…

 

 

 

im actually in the market looking for a Nintendo switch but haven’t yet taken the plunge…



Wakrak
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2826190 7-Dec-2021 17:56
Send private message

I have a Wii chilling in my wardrobe collecting dust. No games. Some controllers.

My intention was to take out the controller controlling piece and turn it into a USB piece so that my controllers would connect better to Dolphin on PC 😄

gbwelly
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2826193 7-Dec-2021 18:14
Send private message

I can't sing the praises of Dolphin emulator with a 'dolphin bar' and genuine Nintendo controllers enough. I play at 1440p, dolphin emulator renders it at that resolution rather than just attempting to upscale the SD image. The result is games that are comparable with Switch games.







gbwelly
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2826195 7-Dec-2021 18:18
Send private message

Wakrak: My intention was to take out the controller controlling piece and turn it into a USB piece so that my controllers would connect better to Dolphin on PC 😄

A dolphin bar will get you the full experience with motion control and everything:

https://www.amazon.com/Mayflash-W010-Wireless-Sensor-DolphinBar/dp/B00HZWEB74







33coupe

886 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2826277 7-Dec-2021 21:34
Send private message

Goosey:

How much are you willing to pay?
im currently care taking one for a family member….they might be tempted to sell.


- we haven’t touched it in almost two years…


 


im actually in the market looking for a Nintendo switch but haven’t yet taken the plunge…



Thanks for the message. I'm not sure about price, really have no idea of their worth, how much they sell for etc. Do you know how much they want for it?
Is it just the console?

And thank you for the other posts, keen to try it, and will look out for HDMI converter



33coupe

886 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830349 11-Dec-2021 11:50
Send private message

Just a quick update I have managed to buy a Wii, now I'm on the hunt for any accessories people might want to part with eg

Controllers
Steering wheels
HDMI converter
Power cable for Wii fit board

Cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 