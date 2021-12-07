Apple Watch Series 4
44mm
Gold Aluminium Case
Pink Sand Sport Loop
Charger and cable included
A few scratches on the glass from normal wear and tear, the gold body looks in excellent condition.
$350 inc shipping in NZ
Extra straps:
Nike Sport Band Black - $40 plus shipping unless bought with watch
Don't have the original box for this one for some reason...
Has the two sizes of straps for S/M and M/L wrists
Apple Black Leather Loop - $90 plus shipping unless bought with watch
Apple Space Black Stainless Steel Milanese Loop - $60 plus shipping unless bought with watch
Shipping is from Oamaru