FS: Apple Watch Series 4 44mm and straps
CYaBro

3784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#290826 7-Dec-2021 17:17
Apple Watch Series 4
44mm
Gold Aluminium Case
Pink Sand Sport Loop
Charger and cable included

 

A few scratches on the glass from normal wear and tear, the gold body looks in excellent condition.

 

$350 inc shipping in NZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Extra straps:

 

Nike Sport Band Black - $40 plus shipping unless bought with watch
Don't have the original box for this one for some reason...
Has the two sizes of straps for S/M and M/L wrists

 

Apple Black Leather Loop - $90 plus shipping unless bought with watch

 

Apple Space Black Stainless Steel Milanese Loop - $60 plus shipping unless bought with watch

 

Shipping is from Oamaru

CYaBro

3784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2830818 12-Dec-2021 16:01
Bump before going on trademe.

