FS: TicWatch C2 / WearOS
#291844 8-Dec-2021 14:45
Selling my old TicWatch C2 as I've upgraded to a TicWatch Pro 3.

 

Screen is in "as-new" condition, with no marks or scratches that I am aware of.  The strap does have signs of wear, and some little marks where I touched it with oily fingers; but the strap is easily replaceable - standard 20mm strap.

 

Watch measures 42.8x42.8x12.7 (mm); 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px screen; IP68 water resistant; 512M (RAM) / 4GB (storage)

 

This watch has NFC support, so can be used for "PayWave" Google Pay transactions if desired.

 

$100; can ship (additional) anywhere in NZ or pick-up in Wellington city can be arranged.

 

 

 

 

 

  #2829212 9-Dec-2021 09:13
off topic, did you get the TicWatch Pro 3, or the TicWatch Pro 3 ultra GPS?

  #2829219 9-Dec-2021 09:18
"Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS", which is NOT the current model - their naming leaves a bit to be desired.

 

TBH, I bought the Pro 3 six months ago; it was the current model at the time; I've just been really slack about putting the FS ad up!

 

The Pro 3 is a great watch; and is one of the very few that has been confirmed to get WearOS3 when it's ready sometime in 2022.

 

--

 

The C2 is also a good watch for step tracking, getting notifications on-wrist, and telling the time!  Plus PayWave is a neat geek-thing.

 

 

  #2829244 9-Dec-2021 09:55
Nice, i got the Ultra about a month ago



  #2829271 9-Dec-2021 10:31
Whats the battery life like?

  #2829301 9-Dec-2021 10:56
Mobvoi state the battery life for the C2: "2 day battery life", and in the small print "varies with usage".

 

I generally found I only needed to charge it every other day.

 

If you're asking about other watches, then I'd prefer you to not hijack the thread any further, thanks.

 

 

  #2829605 9-Dec-2021 18:54
jamesrt:

 

Mobvoi state the battery life for the C2: "2 day battery life", and in the small print "varies with usage".

 

I generally found I only needed to charge it every other day.

 

If you're asking about other watches, then I'd prefer you to not hijack the thread any further, thanks.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I was specifically asking about your watch and your experience with it. Good luck with the sale. 

