Selling my old TicWatch C2 as I've upgraded to a TicWatch Pro 3.

Screen is in "as-new" condition, with no marks or scratches that I am aware of. The strap does have signs of wear, and some little marks where I touched it with oily fingers; but the strap is easily replaceable - standard 20mm strap.

Watch measures 42.8x42.8x12.7 (mm); 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px screen; IP68 water resistant; 512M (RAM) / 4GB (storage)

This watch has NFC support, so can be used for "PayWave" Google Pay transactions if desired.

$100; can ship (additional) anywhere in NZ or pick-up in Wellington city can be arranged.