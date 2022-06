I have 3 Cisco AIR-LAP1142N-A-K9 Dual Band N (not AC) Access Points.

Have had them at home as spares but have upgraded.

$10 each or $20 for all 3.

Also would prefer pickup in Wellington as they aren't really worth posting.

Currently has the Lightweight firmware to run with a controller as have run that WLC as a VM Image on a mini ESX host I have at home, but can load on the Autonomous if you want.