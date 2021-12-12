Original PS4 500gb. Comes with original box, 2x original ps4 controllers, original dual controller charging dock, power cable and an HDMI cable if you need one.

I don't have a micro usb cable for the controllers as I've always charged them in the dock but any data + charging micro usb cable will work fine.

One thing to note. I remember having an issue a while back with the ps4 beeping and also sometime randomly ejecting the disc drive but was easily fixed by power cycling the ps4 or raising the front of it slightly as mentioned in this reddit thread. Just wanted to mention it in the chance it may happen again.

I'm in Auckland.

$220