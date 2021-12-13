Selling my very reliable LG 34" Ultrawide monitor. Only selling as I have upgraded to the 34GN850 for gaming purposes.

3440 x 1440 resolution, IPS panel. 75Hz. No issues with pixels at all.



This is an awesome productivity monitor and worked really well with my 2017 MBP providing display and charge through one USB-C PD 60W port. Not sure why it doesn't play as well with my work windows HP laptops though, may be just a driver issue.

Monitor will come with original stand and packaging with power cable and other cables that came with it in the box.

- USB C to USB C

- Belkin Usb C to USB C TB cable

- DP Cable

- HDMI Cable

- User manuals

- Power brick

- Monitor stand

Monitor arm and other accessories as depicted on my setup not included.



All specs and details can be found here

Item has been cleaned and packed back into original packaging. Looking for $750.