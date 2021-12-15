On the off chance that someone might want a kitten to give their children for Christmas, I am now the proud parent of four. Not sure exactly how old they are. They are still nursing but are also eating solid food and would be fine without the mother. They have become very active and are competing with the older cats at mealtime. I will post some pictures if anyone is seriously interested. Location rural Hastings. Animals are a serious commitment so please think before responding. Kittens grow up, need care, have medical issues. These exist because someone dumped the ones they came from. Please don't be like that.