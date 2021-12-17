kinginvercargill

For Sale: Intel NUC6i7KYK Intel Core i7 6770HQ

Was required for a project last year as my main machine did not have enough storage or RAM to run the required applications and compiling software however selling as no longer needed and has been affectively sitting around as a Paperweight for the last 4 months.

Installed currently:

SSD

Samsung 860 EVO - 250GB - Windows 10 is installed on this one

Toshiba SSD - 250GB - Formatted to install

Total Storage 500GB (less with Windows Installation)

RAM

ADATA DDR4 2133 8GB

RAMAXEL DDR4 2666 8GB

Total RAM 16GB

Clean copy of Windows 10 Installed - has been reset using the built in Windows 10 Reset Method (Cloud Option)



Detailed Specifications can be found at: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/89187/intel-nuc-kit-nuc6i7kyk.html

Looking for $620 (includes Free Shipping). Comes with Power Supply and Original Manual + The SSDs and RAM mentioned above.