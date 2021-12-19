Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xyf

xyf

215 posts

Master Geek


#292996 19-Dec-2021 11:48
Normal clear out. All stuff can be picked up otherwise postage added on, I just use trademe postage now:

 

 

 

5 x ipad air 1 64gbs space grey. Good condition, Will have name scraped off back - $60

 

1 x ipad gen 6 128gbs space grey. Great condition - $280

 

1x iPhone 7 32gbs space grey. ok condition, cosmetically back just a bit scratched but front glass/lcd mint - $100

 

LACIE d2 Professional external storage 4tb BRAND NEW unopened, usb-c, thunderbolt, usb 3.1 - $235  -- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDLAC3604210/Lacie-D2-USB-C-4TB-Desktop-External-HDD

 

 

 

Then the more misc stuff just to move on really:

 

TP Link smart plug $10 - https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-networking/smart-plug/hs100/

 

Arlo Q Plus camera with poe adaptor – $80  Used outside but covered, I swapped camera setup so this is no longer needed. Can use sd card in it but for online recording you need a sub, otherwise it is just live footage - https://www.arlo.com/nz/products/arlo-q-plus/default.aspx

 

 

 

Then two pcs, one I listed before but sale fell through, was waiting for more stuff to pop up.

 

HP Z440 Xeon Workstation – Probably want to pickup, Pukek0he -  $150

 

Xeon E5-1620

 

16gbs DDR4 Ram

 

256gbs SSD (theres a 500gbs spinner if you really want too)

 

Nvidia geforce 760

 

 

 

HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Desktop Mini PC – ok for some tinkering or a 3rd pc - $60

 

Cpu i5-4570T

 

8gbs ram

 

250 gbs ssd

 

That’s about it really, https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c04266271

 

 

 

PM and ill work through it tomorrow. can sort pics if needed

 

 

k1w1k1d
996 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2835502 19-Dec-2021 12:17
As Juliet once said... "Wherefore art thou Romeo".

Mrcutiepatootie
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2835503 19-Dec-2021 12:23
Keen for the iPhone. PM sent.

Mehrts
496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2835515 19-Dec-2021 13:11
That Z440 is a steal! They go for $500-700 on Trademe with similar specs.

I'd grab it, but wrong location unfortunately 😞



mdf

mdf
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2835520 19-Dec-2021 13:22
Keen on the ipad. Will PM.

fritzman
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2835532 19-Dec-2021 14:24
I’ll take this thanks..

TP Link smart plug $10 - https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-networking/smart-plug/hs100/




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

xyf

xyf

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2835848 20-Dec-2021 09:55
ok just having a look now

xyf

xyf

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2835851 20-Dec-2021 10:09
ok so everythign except the external drive went.

 

so just this left:

 

 

 

LACIE d2 Professional external storage 4tb BRAND NEW unopened - $235  -- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDLAC3604210/Lacie-D2-USB-C-4TB-Desktop-External-HDD

 

 

 

 



xyf

xyf

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2835864 20-Dec-2021 10:11
Mehrts:

 

That Z440 is a steal! They go for $500-700 on Trademe with similar specs.

I'd grab it, but wrong location unfortunately 😞

 

 

 

 

Yeah i sell stuff on here to help the community, this gear never owes me anything due to the vairous locations they come from. I just would rather pop it on here then give to recyclers

 

 

Mehrts
496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2836019 20-Dec-2021 15:12
xyf:

 

Yeah i sell stuff on here to help the community, this gear never owes me anything due to the vairous locations they come from. I just would rather pop it on here then give to recyclers

 

Good on you, that's really generous 😊

xyf

xyf

215 posts

Master Geek


  #2836110 20-Dec-2021 19:43
ok iPhone 7 is still there

Stu1
1032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2840597 30-Dec-2021 21:20
Hi did sell the iPhone in the end?

 

Cheers Stu 

