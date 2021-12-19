Normal clear out. All stuff can be picked up otherwise postage added on, I just use trademe postage now:

5 x ipad air 1 64gbs space grey. Good condition, Will have name scraped off back - $60

1 x ipad gen 6 128gbs space grey. Great condition - $280

1x iPhone 7 32gbs space grey. ok condition, cosmetically back just a bit scratched but front glass/lcd mint - $100

LACIE d2 Professional external storage 4tb BRAND NEW unopened, usb-c, thunderbolt, usb 3.1 - $235 -- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDLAC3604210/Lacie-D2-USB-C-4TB-Desktop-External-HDD

Then the more misc stuff just to move on really:

TP Link smart plug $10 - https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-networking/smart-plug/hs100/

Arlo Q Plus camera with poe adaptor – $80 Used outside but covered, I swapped camera setup so this is no longer needed. Can use sd card in it but for online recording you need a sub, otherwise it is just live footage - https://www.arlo.com/nz/products/arlo-q-plus/default.aspx

Then two pcs, one I listed before but sale fell through, was waiting for more stuff to pop up.

HP Z440 Xeon Workstation – Probably want to pickup, Pukek0he - $150

Xeon E5-1620

16gbs DDR4 Ram

256gbs SSD (theres a 500gbs spinner if you really want too)

Nvidia geforce 760

HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Desktop Mini PC – ok for some tinkering or a 3rd pc - $60

Cpu i5-4570T

8gbs ram

250 gbs ssd

That’s about it really, https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c04266271

PM and ill work through it tomorrow. can sort pics if needed