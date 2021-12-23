Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm Black
maxeon

1183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293038 23-Dec-2021 12:43
Send private message

I am selling my Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm Space Grey Aluminium 

 

Bought from Noel Leeming on 24th Jan 2021. Will provide receipt for warranty. Excellent condition. 

 

I have some straps but will go through them and provide more details soon. 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/apple-computers/apple-watch/apple-watch-series-6-gps-44mm-space-grey-aluminium-case-with-black-sport-band.html

 

Specs above link.

 

 

 

I have the box and the usual stuff that came with it. Have upgraded now, so selling it. 

 

Looking to get $600 and can post it for free nationwide or can be picked up from Flat Bush, Auckland. 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
maxeon

1183 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849994 13-Jan-2022 13:30
Send private message

Now taking $550 including three new straps unused. Pick up in Flat Bush or will courier it at buyers expense. 

 

Below are the pictures. I also have a iPhone 12 Pro soon to be listed and a Macbook pro brand new soon to be listed. 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 