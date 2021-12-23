Nudibranch:

For Sale: Brand new and sealed.
This was a replacement direct from Ubiquiti in the USA.
Surplus to requirements. $350
Pick up New Lynn, Auckland.
Can I ask why they replaced it directly? I've just noticed the backup battery in mine no longer works :( which I'm pretty disappointed about given we had a power outage the other day and it corrupted my database which the battery backup was designed to avoid and looks like its not easily replaceable arghhhhhh 🤬
Yep, that's why they replaced it. Same issue. It was a bit tricky and they pulled the out of warranty card so I pulled the known fault worldwide card and they accepted the RMA.
To be fair they've been pretty good with it all and quick despite the current issues. PB Tech, and Ingram Micro not so much.
I've since got another machine rigged up for managing that I can't be bothered taking out so thought I'd pass this on.
Nice work, might try that myself - how old was yours? Mine is just a smidge over two years old.
Yea, Think mine was about the same age. I thought because it's a known flaw worldwide they really should do the right thing and accept that it is a serious problem. A big reason one would purchase one and it's not fair if it corrupted your data because of it failing. I was worried of that happening so I got it sorted. Sorry to hear you weren't so lucky. It cost about $40 to post back to them though.
insane: So is the replacement a revised version that doesn't have this problem, or is it also a ticking timebomb?
I bought one less than six months ago... How do you know it's about to fail, dies the whole unit stop working?
You might be alright but I'm not sure I'm afraid. Some googling or searching Ubiquiti forums might shed some light on it. No the unit works fine but when the power is disconnected it goes off immediately. the unit is supposed to 'gracefully' save and shutdown using it's internal battery so as not to corrupt the Database. A big feature they use to sell. It just seems it's been made too difficult to replace the battery which is a shame. It might be 'a very small percentage' as they say, of units that do this. You may be ok hopefully.
I heard about the issue, tested mine and sure enough it doesn't do one of the most important things it's supposed to.