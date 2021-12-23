Nudibranch:

dimsim: Can I ask why they replaced it directly? I've just noticed the backup battery in mine no longer works :( which I'm pretty disappointed about given we had a power outage the other day and it corrupted my database which the battery backup was designed to avoid and looks like its not easily replaceable arghhhhhh 🤬

Yep, that's why they replaced it. Same issue. It was a bit tricky and they pulled the out of warranty card so I pulled the known fault worldwide card and they accepted the RMA.

To be fair they've been pretty good with it all and quick despite the current issues. PB Tech, and Ingram Micro not so much.

I've since got another machine rigged up for managing that I can't be bothered taking out so thought I'd pass this on.