Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWanted : Parallel Port Print Server
pankajbanga

49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#293088 27-Dec-2021 15:54
Send private message

If anybody has unused Parallel port print server please PM me.

 

Thanks

 

Pankaj

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
dimsim
730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839197 27-Dec-2021 17:41
Send private message

Wow - that’s a blast from the past. I’ll have a look in my old tech box when I get a second and see if I have anything but can’t promise that I will.

pankajbanga

49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2839205 27-Dec-2021 18:14
Send private message

Thanks
Pankaj

Lias
4865 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839209 27-Dec-2021 18:23
Send private message

I'll try and remember to have a look in the garage, at one stage I had a brand new one in the box one floating around, but I may have purged it at some point.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



pankajbanga

49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#2839212 27-Dec-2021 18:42
Send private message

Thank you so much.

richms
25150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839231 27-Dec-2021 20:02
Send private message

Where are you located?




Richard rich.ms

pankajbanga

49 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2839400 28-Dec-2021 07:38
Send private message

Karaka , Auckland.
Thanks

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2839457 28-Dec-2021 09:13
Send private message

I have a HP Jetdirect EX Plus here if you want it.  I used it on my old Brother HL1450 until it died

 

PM me your snailmail address and I'll post it up to you tomorrow, 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 