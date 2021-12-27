Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



Does anyone in Auckland have a decent-ish projector for sale?

 

Would blow my kids minds to watch a movie while camping. 

 

Something with HDMI input. 

 

I have a mid-sized lithium generator so AC power is fine. 

 

Regards and Merry Xmas.

Just remember they are useless outside unless it's pitch black.

I have been looking for something similar,
Or a portable one but they are so hard to find in store and real life demo is almost impossible.

Some Anker nebula are on sale(still a lot costly compared to international market) or benq ones but the quality isnt good. Resolution and brightness is super low.

Having said that, my kids still love watching a friends' 1st gen Nebula at nighy, even during day time with blinds and curtains on.

So for kids anything that can project bigger will do the job but this wont satisfy an adult's hunger of bigger and brighter at all.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PROAKR12110/ANKER-Nebula-Capsule-Android-71-Smart-Portable-Min




Humor makes us humans !

lxsw20:

Just remember they are useless outside unless it's pitch black.



Thanks, the plan was to watch it inside the tent at night, so in pretty dim conditions.



Thanks, mightyape are still selling them at $575, but it wouldn't be in time for our trip on Wednesday.

 

Because I have a power source in the form of the lithium generator (powerbank)  I suppose one option would be to buy an older home theatre projector.

 

I have a chromecast with google tv so anything with an hdmi input, even an older desktop model would suffice for a movie or too, unless those older projectors use a tonne of power.

