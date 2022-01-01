Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Macbook Pro 13" Late 2012 Early 2013
dimsim

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293141 1-Jan-2022 07:10
Send private message

Have just discovered my Early 2011 MBP is not capable of running Catalina to connect to my new Airplay 2 TV so looking for the above.

 

It's pretty much only used as a music player, primarily for its SPDIF output direct to my receiver but occasionally use it for zoom/skype where we connect it to the TV via Airplay.

 

Need to be able to run Catalina or later and needs SPDIF audio output, otherwise open to other specs, but probably prefer something without dedicated graphics due to their failure issues.

 

Does anyone have something like this they'd like to get rid of?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
stocksp
630 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841246 1-Jan-2022 10:31
Send private message

Ive got a mid 2012 with a 1tb SSD in it and a 2.9ghz  i7 with 8 g ram and intel HD graphics.

 

Im not sure about SPDIF output ?

 

 

 

I think I can install Catalina on it - havent so far because it kills 32 bit support. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marmalade
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2841321 1-Jan-2022 11:27
Send private message

It seems to be possible to install 10.15 onto a 2011 such as yours if you're willing to stray into the grey-zone. A Google search on "Early 2011 MBP catalina" turned up a bit.

 

Like @stocksp I also have a mid 2012 13" MBP (i5 though) and can confirm they are capable of running 10.15. I haven't done so primarily because, as buggy as iTunes was, Music is way worse. What app are you using as your music player?

 

Mine's not for sale though — built like a tank, loads of ports, user-replaceable parts, respectable performance with an SSD and lots of cheap RAM... these are true classics lol

dimsim

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841343 1-Jan-2022 12:28
Send private message

stocksp:

 

Ive got a mid 2012 with a 1tb SSD in it and a 2.9ghz  i7 with 8 g ram and intel HD graphics.

 

Im not sure about SPDIF output ?

 

 

 

I think I can install Catalina on it - haven't so far because it kills 32 bit support. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Looks like yours will have it

 

https://support.apple.com/kb/sp649?locale=en_NZ

 

 

The headphone port is dual purpose analogue and digital - suits a S/PDIF mini jack

 

PM me price if you want to sell.

 

 



dimsim

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841344 1-Jan-2022 12:29
Send private message

Ardgowan:

 

It seems to be possible to install 10.15 onto a 2011 such as yours if you're willing to stray into the grey-zone. A Google search on "Early 2011 MBP catalina" turned up a bit.

 

Like @stocksp I also have a mid 2012 13" MBP (i5 though) and can confirm they are capable of running 10.15. I haven't done so primarily because, as buggy as iTunes was, Music is way worse. What app are you using as your music player?

 

Mine's not for sale though — built like a tank, loads of ports, user-replaceable parts, respectable performance with an SSD and lots of cheap RAM... these are true classics lol

 

 

Thanks, I just looked at Everymac products specs for max OSX version.. I guess there's no harm in trying to install Catalina and on a new drive so might give that a go.

 

Mainly using Spotify but do use iTunes with an iTunes server installed on a QNAP NAS and also VOX for FLACs.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 