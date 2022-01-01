Have just discovered my Early 2011 MBP is not capable of running Catalina to connect to my new Airplay 2 TV so looking for the above.

It's pretty much only used as a music player, primarily for its SPDIF output direct to my receiver but occasionally use it for zoom/skype where we connect it to the TV via Airplay.

Need to be able to run Catalina or later and needs SPDIF audio output, otherwise open to other specs, but probably prefer something without dedicated graphics due to their failure issues.

Does anyone have something like this they'd like to get rid of?