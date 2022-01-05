I've been clearing out my cupboards and thought it was worth seeing if anyone is interested in the following before I dispose of them.

AKG K141 headphones

Your chance to look like a radio announcer (or Teletubby, as I used to be called by a friend)! Still in working condition, but the foam over the drivers has disintegrated, the band is a bit bent, and the elastics suspending the earpieces need to be replaced (looks feasible, given the presence of screws). Nice sound, but really high impedance (600 ohms) so need a bit of power to drive them.

Sennheiser HD25SP headphones

Looks like they have slightly dodgy connections where the cable joins the cups so sound can be intermittent; same problem with the foam covering the drivers, and also some tearing of the fabric.

Free to a good home; either pick-up central PN or pay for postage. Please PM me if interested.