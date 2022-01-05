Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dukester

#293198 5-Jan-2022 13:48
I have come into possession of an Amiga 500 and 600. When I get them checked out i want to boot them off any Amiga bootable disk. Can be a game or workbench disk. Does anyone have one lying around. Prepared to negotiate a price.

 

 

bonkas
  #2851926 17-Jan-2022 09:56
Yup I might be able to help you out.

 

 

 

Where are you located?





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2852044 17-Jan-2022 10:30
I've probably got something as well :)

 

Just an FYI, check if they have expansions - if they do, take them out and check for leaking batteries which is the main killer of A500's :)

 

 

 

PS: Im an old school Amiga nut, so if do need any help scream out and I may be able to assist :)

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/my-amiga-history/

 

 

 

 




dukester

  #2852959 18-Jan-2022 15:18
Hi, I am in Timaru.



dukester

  #2852964 18-Jan-2022 15:25
Thanks, I may need help, see how I go. I have came into possession of an A500 and A600. Have checked the capacitors, can't see any leakage. take the expansion out of the 500, its completely covered in, will need to unsolder it to see what battery is like.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2852980 18-Jan-2022 16:04
The A600 caps are generally OK as they used better suppliers, but the 500's were done on the cheap ;) If theres no obvious bulging etc, you'll be ok, but just remember to check them occasionally. I think theres a guy in Chch who re-does Amiga caps (or used to) but not sure of cost.

 

And yeah, I've got the same style RAM expansion on my 500, been meaning to break into it but not had the inclination to do so as yet - did manage to bend back some of the housing and the battery looked ok, but will remove it anyway before it does become a problem.

 

 




