dukester: Thanks, I may need help, see how I go. I have came into possession of an A500 and A600. Have checked the capacitors, can't see any leakage. take the expansion out of the 500, its completely covered in, will need to unsolder it to see what battery is like.

The A600 caps are generally OK as they used better suppliers, but the 500's were done on the cheap ;) If theres no obvious bulging etc, you'll be ok, but just remember to check them occasionally. I think theres a guy in Chch who re-does Amiga caps (or used to) but not sure of cost.

And yeah, I've got the same style RAM expansion on my 500, been meaning to break into it but not had the inclination to do so as yet - did manage to bend back some of the housing and the battery looked ok, but will remove it anyway before it does become a problem.