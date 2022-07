Summer clear out continues, and would like to see if there is any interest in a boxed Xbox Series S, with the official MS Wireless Headset (RRP $169). Comes with one controller.

Would be interested in a deal clearing $600 after delivery (or $600 collected in Wellington), which I feel is fair value. The headset, whilst not boxed, is in excellent condition.

If there is interest, I can post photos.

Thanks.