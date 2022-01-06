Anyone have a spare Grandstream GWN access point they no longer need?
e.g. the round ceiling mount access point, like GWN7600, GWN7610, GWN7615, GWN7630, etc.
Thanks
Yeah, $42 for the last ones I saw which seemed more reasonable. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/3336442732
I have 2 x GWN7600 AP's you can have free. One is faulty, I don't know which one so you can take both and discard the faulty one when you figure out which one it is.
PM me.
MackinNZ:
I have 2 x GWN7600 AP's you can have free. One is faulty, I don't know which one so you can take both and discard the faulty one when you figure out which one it is.
PM me.
Thanks, PM sent.
I have a 7610 available if you wish
The little things make the biggest difference.