snowfly

473 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293214 6-Jan-2022 15:26
Anyone have a spare Grandstream GWN access point they no longer need?

 

e.g. the round ceiling mount access point, like GWN7600, GWN7610, GWN7615, GWN7630, etc.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
RunningMan
7050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844401 6-Jan-2022 15:35
There's some 7630s on Trademe, but the price seems over the top. Last ones of the same model went for about $45

snowfly

473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2844405 6-Jan-2022 15:44
RunningMan:

 

There's some 7630s on Trademe, but the price seems over the top. Last ones of the same model went for about $45

 

 

Yep saw those, $150 is a bit much, looking for something cheaper to play around with as a 2nd AP (I've already got a 7600)

RunningMan
7050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2844428 6-Jan-2022 16:12
Yeah, $42 for the last ones I saw which seemed more reasonable. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/3336442732



MackinNZ
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2844543 6-Jan-2022 16:44
I have 2 x GWN7600 AP's you can have free.  One is faulty, I don't know which one so you can take both and discard the faulty one when you figure out which one it is.

 

PM me.

snowfly

473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2844550 6-Jan-2022 17:10
MackinNZ:

 

I have 2 x GWN7600 AP's you can have free.  One is faulty, I don't know which one so you can take both and discard the faulty one when you figure out which one it is.

 

PM me.

 

 

Thanks, PM sent.

Shindig
1169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2844702 7-Jan-2022 07:44
I have a 7610 available if you wish




tangerz
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845125 8-Jan-2022 07:57
Shindig:

 

I have a 7610 available if you wish

 

 

 

 

If @snowfly has what he needs, I'd be interested in the GWN7610 @Shindig :-)

