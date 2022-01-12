Intel NUC Hades Canyon 8i7HVK
Intel® Core™ i7-8809G Processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M GH graphics (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
Still decent for some 1080P gaming, I have upgraded to an ATX system so selling it on. Will miss the compact form factor for sure.
Photo's below:
https://share.icloud.com/photos/026N2Hy_GARy7xCsJrRbQJWCw
Here's a video with some recent performance results:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBFE-u1eOms&t=598s
Full Specs below:
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/126143/intel-nuc-kit-nuc8i7hvk/specifications.html
32GB RAM - (2x16gb - https://www.crucial.com/memory/ddr4/ct16g4sfd824a)
512GB NVMe SSD - Sandisk A400 NVMe 512GB (https://www.harddrivebenchmark.net/hdd.php?hdd=SanDisk%20A400%20NVMe%20512GB&id=14840)
Comes with original power supply + original box
Does not come with an operating system installed, but it was running Windows 11 and is fully compatible with it.
Looking for $800
Pick up in Auckland CBD but can ship at buyer's risk and expense.