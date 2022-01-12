This is a beast of a printer, has printed only ~1,700 pages, new price $240 @ PB and has ethernet, wifi, fax etc etc

https://www.canon.co.nz/printers/maxify-mb5460

However since March last year it's been sitting in the corner with a B504 error — something to do with the print head. It had four new ink cartridges put into it immediately prior.

I'm really hoping it may be of use to someone... seems absolutely crazy to have to throw it away. Scanner etc works fine. The scanner is an ADF (automatic document feeder) so it can scan dozens of pages without manual intervention, and can scan directly to a network folder.

Located in Oamaru. More than happy to post at your cost but the box is 55 x 50 x 47 cm and it's 13kg without the box.