Free: Canon MB5460 big multifunction beast
#293298 12-Jan-2022 15:51
This is a beast of a printer, has printed only ~1,700 pages, new price $240 @ PB and has ethernet, wifi, fax etc etc

 

https://www.canon.co.nz/printers/maxify-mb5460

 

However since March last year it's been sitting in the corner with a B504 error — something to do with the print head. It had four new ink cartridges put into it immediately prior.

 

I'm really hoping it may be of use to someone... seems absolutely crazy to have to throw it away. Scanner etc works fine. The scanner is an ADF (automatic document feeder) so it can scan dozens of pages without manual intervention, and can scan directly to a network folder.

 

Located in Oamaru. More than happy to post at your cost but the box is 55 x 50 x 47 cm and it's 13kg without the box.

  #2849486 12-Jan-2022 17:49
Have you tried a hard reset on the printer?

 

https://youtu.be/aedPja3XL_I

 

 

  #2849539 12-Jan-2022 21:32
Thanks for the suggestion but yeah, tried that last year without any joy. Will give it another try though!

  #2849573 12-Jan-2022 23:02
Hmmm I have seen this before, can I ask if you put in genuine ink cartridges?

I have had this problem with non genuine cartridges, essentially one cartridge maybe faulty or the ink is not flowing even tho it’s not reported as empty. The head heats up and the b504 is an over heat protection error or similar, replacing the cartridges may solve the issue.



  #2849616 13-Jan-2022 00:18
Yeah seen this problems many time, It has always been lack of ink in a tank yet the machine is showing some in it.

 

Or crap ink was put in and clogs it up from just one tank.

 

Its what I have found anyway.




  #2850315 13-Jan-2022 22:05
Wow, thanks for the info! You're both right — it was non-genuine ink (used the same type previously just fine though).

 

What you've both said sounds very likely to be the cause, but the only way to really prove it is to buy a set of brand new genuine ink — not a cheap proposition. Regardless of this, we still don't need the printer (working or not) so if someone is interested, particularly given this new info, please get in touch :)

