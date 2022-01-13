Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free/postage. Hauppauge pvr500
martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293320 13-Jan-2022 13:06
Send private message

I'm cleaning out the garage and have found one of these.

Is it of use to anyone ?

I can't even remember if it was analogue/digital but it clearly has two tuners on it.

fritzman
267 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2849987 13-Jan-2022 13:10
Send private message

Sorry... ignore... thought it was pci-e




davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850057 13-Jan-2022 14:01
Send private message

PVR 500 was the analogue PCI dual tuner if I recall correctly.

 

Has a two big silver thingy-whatsits on it?

 

 




