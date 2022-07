Hi,

My sons old PC looks like it has come to EOL, constant shut downs. Does anyone have an old system they are not using or a mobo and cpu (at least quad core)? He had been using an old FX 8320 but I think he has cooked it playing fortnight. He is on a budget circa $100 or less, is that achievable? He has a decent graphics card and PSU.

I am Auckland based, so would prefer pick from here.

Thanks