For sale is a DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo + extra accessories.In excellent condition. Selling as i never use it and it’s been sitting for over a year.Has only had 1.27 hours of flight time and 3.92km of flight distance.What you get:- DJI Mavic Mini Fly more combo - all accessories included. Most havent been opened/used.- Black travel bag- Camera lens protector- Camera hood- Heightened landing gear- Propellor holder- Silicone propellor holdersLocated in Wellington.Looking for $620