FS: MS Surface Laptop 4 i7/16/512
mrdrifter

#293340 14-Jan-2022 13:35
Afternoon,

 

Looking to see if anyone is interested in a Surface Laptop 4 for Business (Windows Pro) - Black 13.5" i7 /16GB RAM / 512GB SSD. This is a replacement for a warranty claim on a slightly older model (gotta love supply shortages as it took months to arrive), it was only opened in November and used for a weekend, but I just don't use the laptop with my desktop and a work laptop. The manufacture date looks to be 09/2021, all original packaging (power supply is still in the original packaging as it was charged from a dock) and it's running Windows 11, I've reset it and it's all ready to go.

 

Looking for $2,500 inc. courier nationwide.

 

PM with any questions.

 

mrdrifter

  #2852812 18-Jan-2022 13:19
I'll drop the price for Geekzone members to $2,250 just to avoid the hassles of trademe if anyone is keen.

nakedmolerat
  #2854848 22-Jan-2022 14:00
Where is the pickup

mrdrifter

  #2854975 22-Jan-2022 20:44
Hi, I'm in Wellington so can meeting in town easy enough.



mrdrifter

  #2860252 1-Feb-2022 21:27
This is still available if anyone is interested.

mrdrifter

  #2921508 1-Jun-2022 17:18
Surface Laptop 4 is still available if anyone is interested, i7, 16GB Ram, 512GB SSD

 

$2,200 shipped.

mrdrifter

  #2921574 1-Jun-2022 20:41
I will include a new in-box HP Elite HP USB-C Dock G5 if it's wanted as well. specs are at - https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c06386359

 

 

mrdrifter

  #2937568 2-Jul-2022 19:24
Bump - Anyone looking for a laptop and Docking Station?

