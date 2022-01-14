Afternoon,

Looking to see if anyone is interested in a Surface Laptop 4 for Business (Windows Pro) - Black 13.5" i7 /16GB RAM / 512GB SSD. This is a replacement for a warranty claim on a slightly older model (gotta love supply shortages as it took months to arrive), it was only opened in November and used for a weekend, but I just don't use the laptop with my desktop and a work laptop. The manufacture date looks to be 09/2021, all original packaging (power supply is still in the original packaging as it was charged from a dock) and it's running Windows 11, I've reset it and it's all ready to go.

Looking for $2,500 inc. courier nationwide.

PM with any questions.