Following for sale (courier or pick up in central Auckland):

Orico NVMe M.2 PCIe Expansion Card: $15 ($5 courier)

Orico USB3.0 7 port PCIe Expansion Card: $20 ($5 courier)

Sedna - PCI Express USB 3.1 Gen I (5Gbps) 4 Port Adapter with Low Profile Bracket (no need for power connector): $20 ($5 courier)

StarTech M.2 Drive to U.2 Host Adapter for M.2 NVMe SSds: $20 ($5 courier)

EKWB EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink - Black: $10 ($5 courier)

2x Seagate FireCuda 510 ZP2000GM30001 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDs (42.7 TBW and 67.6 TBW out of a total of the rated 2,600 TB TBW used): Price: $300 each (Free courier)