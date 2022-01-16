Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#293362 16-Jan-2022 16:19
Following for sale (courier or pick up in central Auckland):

 

Orico NVMe M.2 PCIe Expansion Card: $15 ($5 courier)

 

Orico USB3.0 7 port PCIe Expansion Card: $20 ($5 courier)

 

Sedna - PCI Express USB 3.1 Gen I (5Gbps) 4 Port Adapter with Low Profile Bracket (no need for power connector): $20 ($5 courier)

 

StarTech M.2 Drive to U.2 Host Adapter for M.2 NVMe SSds: $20 ($5 courier)

 

EKWB EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink - Black: $10 ($5 courier)

 

2x Seagate FireCuda 510 ZP2000GM30001 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDs (42.7 TBW and 67.6 TBW out of a total of the rated 2,600 TB TBW used): Price: $300 each (Free courier)

  #2851549 16-Jan-2022 16:56
Had a serious look, but after G4 M.2 2Tb.
GLWS.




  #2888815 19-Mar-2022 18:18
Added photos if that helps

 

Also added in Intel/Creative RealSense 3D 1080 Camera VF0800 with dual-array microphones - $40 ($5 postage)

 

 

 

