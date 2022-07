I have a Veon 49" 4K UHD (2160i/p) 60 Hz LED TV for sale. Model is SRO494K2017.

It is working as expected, no problems. Just replacing with a Panasonic Smart TV.

Three HDMI inputs (one ARC), YPbPr input, USB, optical out. Freeview HD (terrestrial), remote control.

Asking for $200, Johnsonville pickup only.