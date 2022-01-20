Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Stopover GPU for PC while current GPU is under warranty
Sinuation

33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#293430 20-Jan-2022 12:16
Hey guys, does anyone have a GPU, preferably around 50 - 100 NZD.

 

My current computer has the GPU is under warranty and the CPU has no integrated graphics.

tangerz
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2854447 21-Jan-2022 06:38
What kinda thing are you after? Good enough to game on or just something for basic output?

Rickles
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854808 22-Jan-2022 10:07
I've got an NVIDIA GForce P1310 GT 610 (DVI and HDMI) if that would suit you.

 

 

tangerz
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2854813 22-Jan-2022 10:27
Rickles:

 

I've got an NVIDIA GForce P1310 GT 610 (DVI and HDMI) if that would suit you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Haha SNAP! I've got exactly the same card I was going to offer if just needed for basic output :-)



Rickles
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2854817 22-Jan-2022 10:42
@Sinuation .... up to you 😁

Sinuation

33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2855249 23-Jan-2022 18:49
Damn sorry guys I forgot to update this, but I got one through PM!

 

Thanks very much.

