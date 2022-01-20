Hey guys, does anyone have a GPU, preferably around 50 - 100 NZD.
My current computer has the GPU is under warranty and the CPU has no integrated graphics.
What kinda thing are you after? Good enough to game on or just something for basic output?
I've got an NVIDIA GForce P1310 GT 610 (DVI and HDMI) if that would suit you.
Haha SNAP! I've got exactly the same card I was going to offer if just needed for basic output :-)
Damn sorry guys I forgot to update this, but I got one through PM!
Thanks very much.